Micah Parsons & Odell Beckham Jr. Review Cowboys (OBJ Future Employer?) Win at Vikings: 'Krazy'

FRISCO - We proposed on Sunday morning that Odell Beckham Jr. might be watching the Dallas Cowboys this week and monitoring just how qualified "America's Team'' is in helping get to another Super Bowl ... as he is now planning free agency visits. Cowboys sources tell us that Dallas has been prepping for a VIP meeting here at The Star, and OBJ has reportedly made plans to see the Cowboys and the NFC East rival New York Giants.

Our idea before the game against the Vikings?

Well, among the items on the wish list of the free-agent wideout? Super Bowl contention, of course - which, as it happens, is something that can be given further clarity as soon as Thanksgiving, when the 7-2 Giants play at the 6-3 Cowboys.

But maybe there is clarity now, by virtue of Dallas' resounding 40-3 win over the previously-one-loss Vikes.

Said OBJ on Twitter in review: "They went krazy today!''

So ... winner takes all? And winner takes OBJ?

Dak Prescott certainly thinks this win proves Dallas can be "special.'' And Micah Parsons, among the Cowboys stars who have been using social media to recruit the two-time All-Pro receiver, apparently healed from his lengthy knee rehab, seems to like the concept.

Responding to Beckham's "krazy'' tweet, Parsons replied, "Come on (and sign with the Cowboys) then!''

