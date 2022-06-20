Skip to main content

'I'll Be Watching!' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reacts to New No. 11

Abdul Carter will have the eyes of Happy Valley ... and Dallas ... upon him this season.

Netflix isn't the only place where an "11'' is drawing viewers this summer.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has welcomed Penn State freshman Abdul Carter to the brotherhood of the numeral. Carter, a four-star linebacker recruit, recently revealed that he would don Parsons' No. 11 for his debut season in Happy Valley on Twitter. 

micah ro

It drew the attention of Parsons, who wore it for each of his two seasons as a Nittany Lion (2018-19) before becoming the NFL's best rookie defender in 2021.

"Welcome stix, this is not just (a) number it’s a (brotherhood)!!" Parsons wrote in a quoted reply to Carter's reveal. "Wear it with a chip on your shoulder!! I’ll be watching!!"

Carter thanked Parsons for his guidance and it appears to be the start of a navy blue mentorship: Parsons replied to the freshman's gratitude by offering any help and support necessary. 

"Never an easy process but always worth it!" Parsons said.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

12ED3905-ED7C-47CD-AFC6-23A69DE62595
Play

'Randy Replacements': Gregory Broncos Injury News as Cowboys Tout DEs

"I know that we’ve had some people concerned because Gregory got out of here,'' Jones said. "But I feel good about where we are.”

By Mike Fisher51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
dak reid kellen
Play

Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore: Best Play-Caller in NFL?

Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play caller, followed by Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
B057071D-8C9B-40F8-A4E6-81C519D80664
Play

Nate Newton to Black College Football Hall of Fame; Cowboys Teammate Troy Aikman Shows Support

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton’s enshrinement became official during a ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday

By Mike D'Abate6 hours ago
6 hours ago

No. 11 is one of the most cherished jersey digits in the history of the Penn State program. It has been worn by several notable defenders in Nittany Lion lore, with Parsons' predecessors including LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, and Brandon Bell. Quarterback Matt McGloin previously wore the number on offense. 

Redshirt junior receiver Daniel George wore the number last season after the Cowboys made him the 12th overall pick of last year's draft. George has since transferred to Akron. Thanks to newfound leniency in jersey number rules, Parsons has been able to continue wearing No. 11 in Dallas, where it has been previously been donned by offensive talents like Danny White and Cole Beasley. 

Carter and the Nittany Lions will open their 2022 season on Sept. 1 in a Big Ten road showdown against Purdue. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

12ED3905-ED7C-47CD-AFC6-23A69DE62595
News

'Randy Replacements': Gregory Broncos Injury News as Cowboys Tout DEs

By Mike Fisher51 minutes ago
dak reid kellen
News

Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore: Best Play-Caller in NFL?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
B057071D-8C9B-40F8-A4E6-81C519D80664
News

Nate Newton to Black College Football Hall of Fame; Cowboys Teammate Troy Aikman Shows Support

By Mike D'Abate6 hours ago
Do-the-Dallas-Cowboys-or-Philadelphia-Eagles-have-a-brighter-future
News

Eagles Fans Rip New Logo; What's Cowboys Nation Think?

By Cowboys Country Staff21 hours ago
Mike-McCarthy-explains-puzzling-clock-management-vs-1024x576
News

Cowboys 'Cross the Finish Line': Did Coach Mike McCarthy Make Right Call?

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
mccarthy dak minicamp
News

‘Dak Prescott 20 Carries a Game!’ Cowboys Joke About Clickbait

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022
quinn parsons
News

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn: NFL's Best Defensive Play-Caller?

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022
tyron ro
News

Cowboys Trade Tyron Smith to Steelers? Here's the Problem

By Mike FisherJun 19, 2022