Abdul Carter will have the eyes of Happy Valley ... and Dallas ... upon him this season.

Netflix isn't the only place where an "11'' is drawing viewers this summer.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has welcomed Penn State freshman Abdul Carter to the brotherhood of the numeral. Carter, a four-star linebacker recruit, recently revealed that he would don Parsons' No. 11 for his debut season in Happy Valley on Twitter.

It drew the attention of Parsons, who wore it for each of his two seasons as a Nittany Lion (2018-19) before becoming the NFL's best rookie defender in 2021.

"Welcome stix, this is not just (a) number it’s a (brotherhood)!!" Parsons wrote in a quoted reply to Carter's reveal. "Wear it with a chip on your shoulder!! I’ll be watching!!"

Carter thanked Parsons for his guidance and it appears to be the start of a navy blue mentorship: Parsons replied to the freshman's gratitude by offering any help and support necessary.

"Never an easy process but always worth it!" Parsons said.

No. 11 is one of the most cherished jersey digits in the history of the Penn State program. It has been worn by several notable defenders in Nittany Lion lore, with Parsons' predecessors including LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, and Brandon Bell. Quarterback Matt McGloin previously wore the number on offense.

Redshirt junior receiver Daniel George wore the number last season after the Cowboys made him the 12th overall pick of last year's draft. George has since transferred to Akron. Thanks to newfound leniency in jersey number rules, Parsons has been able to continue wearing No. 11 in Dallas, where it has been previously been donned by offensive talents like Danny White and Cole Beasley.

Carter and the Nittany Lions will open their 2022 season on Sept. 1 in a Big Ten road showdown against Purdue.

