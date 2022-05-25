Cowboys Micah Parsons 1-on-1 at OTAs on Position Change Rumor in Dallas

Did Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' comment about Sam Williams hint at a position change in 2022?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons visited one-on-one with CowboysSI.com during Wednesday's OTAs here inside The Star to clear up an apparent misunderstanding about his role in 2022.

"I'm still me,'' he joked.

Sam Williams Micah Parsons Micah Parsons

Dallas drafted defensive end Sam Williams from Ole Miss with their second pick, No. 56 overall. He's expected to at least in part make up for the loss of Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Adding Williams to the pass rush alongside second-year linebacker Parsons is as exciting as it is intriguing.

Parsons put up near record-breaking numbers last season playing from the linebacker position and filling in occasionally at defensive end when injuries dictated it. Parsons amassed 13 sacks, 64 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles in 2021 en route to his AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

Micah Parsons Micah Parsons Micah Parsons

His performance from the defensive end position caused many fans and media types to wonder out loud if his abilities and talent could be better utilized there rather than at linebacker.

There's no question that Parsons is a force from wherever he's lined up on the field. But logic would dictate he's useful from both the linebacker and at end, part of disguising his assignment while lining up at linebacker.

Parsons ran into Clarence Hill Jr. after the Mavericks-Warriors game on Sunday night, resulting in a Hill tweet that evening:

The "right now'' is accurate. And Parsons confirmed to us on Wednesday that his work so far has come at linebacker.

"I'm trying to be a teacher in the room,'' Parsons told us. "But I'm also learning. I'm still one of the young guys, but all of us should be teaching each other. I believe in that.''

And yes, he will soon gravitate over to another room as well.

"Linebacker, pass-rusher, wherever, the plan hasn't changed,'' Parsons said. "We'll get to all of it.''