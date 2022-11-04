Micah Parsons: NFL Starter at EVERY Position? 'Nothing He Can't Do,' Says Cowboys Coach
After securing his first career touchdown with a scoop and score, returning the fumble 36 yards for a score in the Dallas Cowboys' 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears; Parsons is champing at the bit to see carries as a running back.
"I deserve a rep!'' Micah recently said.
And a top Dallas assistant believes he could do that - and much, much more.
Said coach Joe Whitt Jr.: "This is my 16th year in the league (and) this is the first guy that I know, if he was at safety, could start on all 32 teams at safety. If he was at linebacker, start on all 32 teams at linebacker. If he played defensive end, he'd start on all 32 teams at all three levels of the defense."
So far, so good. Please continue, coach ...
"You put him on offense, he'd start at running back, tight end,'' Whitt said. "I mean, quarterback might be the only position that this kid (can't play).''
Our first reaction: Don't tell Parsons he can't play QB; he'll seek to prove you wrong.
Cowboys Rookies Grades at Midseason: Jalen Tolbert, Tyler Smith & More
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert got his biggest workload on Sunday vs. Chicago, playing 25 of the team's offensive snaps, while running back Malik Davis impressed in his debut.
'Sledgehammer & Sword:' Why Ezekiel Elliott & Cowboys RB Committee Aren't Going Anywhere
The Dallas Cowboys are winning with one of the most successful running back committees across the league ... but it's not happened without criticism.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Our second reaction? Whitt is exaggerating to make a great point, which is ...
"He is so talented,'' Whitt said, :there's nothing he can't do. I mean absolutely nothing he can't do. So it's just fun to watch him develop ... That's the fun part."
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!
Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!