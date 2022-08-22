Skip to main content

Aqib Talib, Amid Youth League Murder Investigation, 'Stepping Away' from Amazon TV Job

Said a witness, a coach named Heith Mayes: Aqib "ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref's face ... he threw the first punch at (coach) Mike.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DALLAS - Former NFL star Aqib Talib is "stepping away'' from his job as a national TV analyst "to spend time with his family'' as he is now being accused of starting the brawl that ended in a tragic shooting at a Dallas-area youth football game.

Details are emerging about a deadly incident that has police arresting Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, after he allegedly shot and killed Mike Hickmon, a youth football coach, at a game in Lancaster. ... and now has witnesses saying it was Aqib who allegedly "walked across the field and started a brawl because he was upset about the officiating during the game.''

Said a witness, a coach named Heith Mayes via WFAA: Aqib "ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref's face ... he threw the first punch at (coach) Mike.''

It was previously reported that Aqib Talib, 36, was physically close to his 39-year-old brother at the time of the shooting. TMZ - saying Aqib was "just feet away'' - has posted an exclusive video of the fatal shooting which appears to show how close in proximity Talib was to the incident.

Talib's lawyer has released a statement that does indeed confirm that the former NFL standout, who played 12 years in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams, was there during the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,”the statement reads via ProFootballTalk. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

rush lock
Play

Cowboys vs. Seahawks: QB Drew Lock (Back from COVID) or Geno Smith at QB?

For both teams, the quarterback competition is officially on, and now will continue - and maybe reach its end - in Friday's Seahawks at Cowboys preseason closer.

By Corbin K. Smith and Mike Fisher
dak mac red
Play

VIDEO: Dak Prescott NFL 100 - Dallas Cowboys QB Rank Revealed

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is so often a lightning rod when it comes to rankings.

By Mike Fisher
dak ka
Play

Cowboys 'Win in All 3 Phases': Cliche, But Key to Looking Like Playoff Team

The Cowboys produced positive plays in all three phases to blow Los Angeles out of SoFi Stadium.

By Richie Whitt

Talib's brother Yaqub turned himself in to authorities on Monday after the coach, Hickmon, a former North Texas football player and father of three from Lancaster, was pronounced dead at a local DFW hospital.

Aqib, who attended high school in Dallas and has a home here, was recently hired as a national NFL analyst for Amazon.

Police are also still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, but also noted that it centered on an "altercation (between opposing coaches that) became physical, leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm and shooting Mr. Hickmon multiple times. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, taking the firearm with him."

Authorities issued a warrant accusing Yaqub Talib of murder, a first-degree felony.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

rush lock
News

Cowboys vs. Seahawks: QB Drew Lock (Back from COVID) or Geno Smith at QB?

By Corbin K. Smith and Mike Fisher
dak mac red
News

VIDEO: Dak Prescott NFL 100 - Dallas Cowboys QB Rank Revealed

By Mike Fisher
dak ka
News

Cowboys 'Win in All 3 Phases': Cliche, But Key to Looking Like Playoff Team

By Richie Whitt
C5ECE824-D7C3-439F-8359-58D547F6A51F
News

Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds' at Chargers: Turpin, Trysten & a Trade?

By Mike Fisher
tyler smith
News

Starting Spot Secure? Grading Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith vs. Chargers

By Logan MacDonald
grier
News

Cowboys Top Chargers: Did 'Gritty' QB Will Grier Beat Out Cooper Rush?

By Timm Hamm
turpin
News

Cowboys WATCH: KaVontae Turpin Bolts Past Chargers For 2 Electric TDs

By Zach Dimmitt
mcc ref
News

Cowboys Plays vs. Penalties: Dallas Interception at Chargers; Why Flags Not Coach Mike McCarthy’s Fault

By Richie Whitt and Mike Fisher