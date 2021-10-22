Patriots Legend Reviews Cowboys Win: 'Shameful'

“I’m really upset about what’s going on,” former cornerback Ty Law said after the Cowboys' win at New England.

FRISCO - "Shameful.''

That's the word being thrown around New England following the Dallas Cowboys' 35-29 OT win this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

But it's a big-time former Patriots player who is using the word.

And he's not targeting "America's Team.''

“I’m really upset about what’s going on,” former cornerback Ty Law said, via MassLive.com. “Because you don’t let people come in there and walk all over you, throw the ball like that anytime they want to. I mean, that’s shameful.”

Law, speaking on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show about his old club - still run by his own boss, coach Bill Belichick - found it embarrassing that the New England defense was unable to keep Dallas QB Dak Prescott from tossing the game-winning 35-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

All told, of course, Prescott won a Player of the Week award thanks to his performance, which was something short of perfect, as he would admit ... but which also featured a trio of TD passes (for the fourth consecutive week, a Dallas franchise record) and 445 passing yards (the most ever allowed by a Belichick-coached Patriots team).



"You have to have guys in the back that can step up and make plays,'' said Law, and he's right - because that's what Dallas demonstrated that it has, which cornerback Trevon Diggs grabbing an NFL-topping seventh interception and returning it for a TD against New England.

The Patriots gave up 576 yards of total offense in that game, but entering Week 6, they'd allowed an average of 18.4 points per game. And this weekend? While the NFC East-leading Cowboys in "Tony Romo Watch Out'' mode and are enjoying their bye week, the Patriots this Sunday play against the lowly New York Jets ...

Where a loss would re-define Ty Law's idea of "shameful.''

