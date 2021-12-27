NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Celebrate Playoff Berth, Title With All-Around Embarrassment of Washington

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFC Beast: Cowboys Celebrate Playoff Berth, Title With All-Around Embarrassment of WFT

    The Cowboys silence doubters with a record-setting pounding of the WFT
    Author:

    ARLINGTON, Texas - The Washington Football Team performed on Sunday night as if they just wanted to be put out of their misery.

    Unfortunately for the WFT, and to the credit of the playoff-bound and NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys, the misery just kept on coming.

    And so did the Dallas touchdowns on a dream-come-true night of "team balance.''

    Dallas 56, Washington 14 cements the Cowboys as a contender; Dallas did almost every possible thing right as it vaulted to a fourth straight win, a sweep of Washington and an 11-4 record that's only bettered in the NFC by 12-3 Green Bay.

    “I didn’t discuss it with the team,'' said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy of having already clinched before kickoff. "To me; it was irrelevant. We needed to go out and perform tonight; and we did that.”

    The Washington debacle leaves the defending East champs with what a fancy computer might say is a five-percent chance of making the playoffs ... a 6-9 record that tells a more accurate truth ... and more passion displayed in a sideline fistfight involving Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne than in anything coach Ron Rivera's team actually did on the field.

    Dallas' Dak Prescott-led offense helped pile up 42 points by halftime, with Prescott throwing for four TDs and 321 yards in the first two quarters alone. (He finished 28 of 39 for 330 yards before retiring early.) And Dallas' defense grabbed an interception on Washington's very first play (Trevon Diggs' NFL-leading 11th pick), later in the first half got a pick-6 TD from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (moving Dallas to a for-the-moment franchise-record five defensive TDs this year) and harassed Washington QB Taylor Heinicke (7 of 22, 121 yards) into a dismal night that included five Dallas sacks, including a 13th from rookie sensation Micah Parsons.

    The Cowboys arranged for offensive lineman Terence Steele to catch a first-half touchdown pass ... and then in the second half, a blocked punt by Corey Clement was recovered by rookie Chauncey Golston for yet another non-offense touchdown.

    Think about it: The Cowboys now have 19 different players who've scored a touchdown in 2021, the franchise's single-season record.

    Defensive end Lawrence scored one. Offensive tackle Steele scored one. Special-teamer Golston scored one.

    Has an NFL quarterback ever thrown a touchdown pass to a running back, a tight end, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman in a single game?

    Nope. Not until Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

    Dallas spent its time setting records.

    Washington - which got an Antonio Gibson TD in the first half but was otherwise outclassed at every turn - can now spend its time booking offseason getaways.

    The Cowboys have been winning while still fielding questions about "What's wrong with the offense?'' and "What's wrong with Ezekiel Elliott?'' and "What's wrong with Prescott?'' Those doubters are now silenced, and should be reminded that Elliott (knee) is getting healthier and that he scored two TDs here, and that Prescott's record against Washington is 9-1. And his record against the NFC East is 24-6.

    Dallas is a class above Washington. Washington's running mate here? Misery.

    cheer dal was
    F234E2A5-7CC7-4BAF-BC30-2C46E7EE3809
    A2B7F6E9-4287-4D81-A937-07867E430513
    31DDDD1D-C667-4F8F-A13C-594C20181124
    fight was dal
    greg hein was dal
    dal was dak lamb
    dak nat was dal

    No image description

    zeke was dal td
    Play

    Is Dallas-Washington Still A Rivalry?

    Dak Prescott is 9-1 all-time against Washington Football Team

    25 minutes ago
    tank td run was dal
    Play

    Cowboys 56, WFT 14: My Top 10 Whitty Observations - Dallas Shuts Up Critics

    On a record-setting night when the Cowboys clinched the NFC East, produced more defensive takeaways and jumped to another early lead, we've got 10 observations ...

    53 minutes ago
    steele td was dal
    Play

    NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Celebrate Playoff Berth, Title With All-Around Embarrassment of Washington

    The Cowboys silence doubters with a record-setting pounding of the WFT

    54 minutes ago
    a gib was dal
    ag was dal dive
    tank td run was dal
    zeke was dal td
    lamb dal wash jump
    fight was dal
    hein micah was dal
    hein warm dal was
    red ron was dal
    zeke kneel was dal
    zeke was dal td
    zeke kneel was dal
    zack steele td dal was
    tank td run was dal
    tank hein was dal
    steele td was dal
    red ron was dal
    hein micah was dal
    golston td was dal
    golston dance was dal
    fight was dal
    dal was dak lamb
    dak nat was dal
    cheer dal was
    ag was dal dive

    zeke was dal td
    News

    Is Dallas-Washington Still A Rivalry?

    25 minutes ago
    tank td run was dal
    News

    Cowboys 56, WFT 14: My Top 10 Whitty Observations - Dallas Shuts Up Critics

    53 minutes ago
    steele td was dal
    News

    NFC Beast: Dallas Cowboys Celebrate Playoff Berth, Title With All-Around Embarrassment of Washington

    54 minutes ago
    dak golston
    News

    WATCH: Cowboys Block Punt for TD; Take Commanding Lead

    1 hour ago
    t steele
    News

    WATCH: Fat Man TD! Terence Steele Scores First Career Touchdown

    2 hours ago
    fight was dal
    News

    WATCH: Heated Washington Players Fight as Cowboys Take Huge Halftime Lead

    2 hours ago
    Ezekiel-Elliott-Getty-3
    News

    WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Punches In 2nd Touchdown; Cowboys Lead 28-7

    2 hours ago
    31DDDD1D-C667-4F8F-A13C-594C20181124
    News

    WATCH: Cowboys Pounce On Washington In Wild First Quarter

    3 hours ago