    December 27, 2021
    WATCH: Cowboys Block Punt for TD; Take Commanding Lead

    When it rains, it pours.
    Fantasy football players who started the Dallas Cowboys defense are elated right now.

    After Trevon Diggs recorded his record-setting 11th interception of the season and DeMarcus Lawrence completed a pick six in the first quarter, the Cowboys added to their commanding lead in the middle of the third quarter when running back Corey Clement blocked Tress Way's punt.

    Rookie defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was in the right place at the right time for the scoop, scoring his first career NFL touchdown.

    The team added Clement, a four-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, just before the season began. Clement signed with the New York Giants in the offseason, but was waived as part of their cutdown to 53.

    While he's been primarily a fixture on special teams this season, Clement has been part of the running game at points during the season. In the first meeting against the Washington Football Team, Clement ran the ball 13 times for 44 yards.

    Golston has been a part-time player on the defensive line with all of the injuries surrounding the unit, but has also been prominent on special teams this season. The rookie defensive lineman was a standout at Iowa and was drafted in the 3rd round in last April's draft.

    Even in a blowout, every player on the Cowboys is remaining aggressive and it's a good example to show that all 53 players and practice squad members are key to the success of the team.

    The Cowboys lead 49-7 late in the third quarter.

