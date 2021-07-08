NFL Top Kickers: Where's Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein Rank?

After a hot start in 2020, "The Leg" is looking for continued success in Dallas.

FRISCO - Upon his arrival in Dallas in 2020, Greg Zuerlein was an immediate upgrade to a previously unstable position.

Zuerlein came to the Dallas Cowboys after the hire of special-teams coach John "Bones" Fassel, who came from the Los Angels Rams organization and immediately recruited his successful kicker.

READ MORE: Ouch! Cowboys QB Dak Reveals He tried To Re-Set Broken Ankle Himself

After eight seasons with the Rams, Zuerlein came to the Cowboys with some skins on the wall.

Zuerlein boasted on his resume a Pro Bowl in 2017 as well as five seasons with a plus-80% success rate on field-goal attempts. He signed with the Cowboys for three years and $7.5 million in 2020.

Zuerlein led the NFL in field goal attempts with 41, which was also a career-high. His 34 makes on those 41 tries (82.9%) put him in the top-10 of kickers with at least 30 tries.

LISTEN: Kellen Moore's Cowboys Offense: A Lose-Lose Situation?

Pro Football Network ranked Zuerlein as the NFL's fourth-ranked fantasy kicker going into the 2021 season.

Ranked just ahead of the Cowboys' kicker is Harrison Butker of the Chiefs, Baltimore's Justin Tucker, and Tampa Bay's Ryan Succop.

PFN had this to say regarding Zuerlein's fantasy football projection:

4. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys

"In his first year with the Cowboys, Greg Zuerlein set a new career-high for attempted field goals (41) despite losing Dak Prescott for most of the season. Outside of 50-plus-yard kicks, he converted 31 of 32 FGs along with 33 of 36 extra points. If Zuerlein can regain his accuracy from distance (3 of 9 in 2020 on 50+), he has K1 upside."

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys News STACKED HERE

Zuerlein really had just one weak point in his game in 2020: the long kick. He hit just three of nine kicks from over 50 yards. So there is room for him to improve.

Regardless of the long kick issues, Zuerlein will be a crucial piece to the success of Dallas' offense.

CONTINUE READING: Amari Injury Update: Source Reveals Cowboys WR Camp Timetable