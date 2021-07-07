Kellen Moore's Cowboys Offense: A Lose-Lose Situation?

Is there a chance that no matter what the Dallas Cowboys do in 2021 that they lose Kellen Moore? – The Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - This Dallas Cowboys offense is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the league. But what if it’s not? What if it doesn’t “click” like we think it will? Does the head of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore roll?

Or, what if Moore departs Dallas under a different circumstance?

What if the offense does play as we think they will and average 30+ points per game? Will Moore be a hot commodity in the NFL and be courted by other teams for a head coaching position?

Can Jerry Jones lock down the "boy wonder" and keep him in Dallas? Or will Moore move on to bigger and better things in 2022?

Yes, it is part of the nature of coaching, but ... Either way, is this a lose-lose situation for the Cowboys?

