Odell Beckham Jr.: Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence Boldly Asks, 'Circus' or 'Super Bowl'?

FRISCO - DeMarcus Lawrence has a long-standing locker room habit of straight talk. And he proved it again on Wednesday when asked about the Dallas Cowboys' courtship of Odell Beckham Jr.

Tank was asked, "Is it fair to say you want the Cowboys to sign OBJ?''

"It's fair to say I'm trying to reach a Super Bowl,'' Lawrence replied. "So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I'll accept him. But ...

"If we're just gonna do the circus? No, I don't (want him).''

This is by far the most bold statement issued by anybody on any team as it regards the theatrical behavior and the diva reputation of the two-time All Pro receiver, who, as the Cowboys have now established, is not even yet healthy enough to play as he rehabs his knee. (Maybe for "five weeks,'' he claims?)

But we've issued the statement, in the form of a question, tied directly to Beckham's unfortunate involvement in a conflict that recently got him kicked off a commercial flight. ...

And among the final questions the Cowboys and other bidders must ask themselves, especially in the wake of that weekend's "Air OBJ'' incident, is this:

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a "clown''? Is it all just a "circus''?

A week ago Sunday morning, Beckham Jr. found himself embroiled in a bizarre situation while aboard an American Airlines flight trying to leave Miami International Airport ... in the end, resulting in the free agent wideout's police-assisted removal from the aircraft.

Per the statement released by Miami police, flight attendants observed Beckham "falling in and out of consciousness" as they attempted to get him to fasten his seat belt ahead of the flight. They are claiming concern that Beckham was suffering a medical emergency, and therefore called for police and fire rescue.

They claim that he initially refused to exit the plane, with police eventually convincing Beckham to leave "without incident."

Beckham's attorney said he was simply sleeping with a blanket over his head and that a flight attendant was the one who caused the conflict.

Beckham tweeted about the incident on Sunday morning, saying, "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me'' and calling it all a "comedy hour.''

But actually, most people buckle their seat belt before they fall asleep on a plane. And this sort of stuff truly happens a lot in OBJ's life. Additionally, this is not "comedy.'' Because of this conflict, every single other person on that flight from Miami to LA was forced to deplane. There is nothing "comedic'' about that.

And while Lawrence isn't speaking specifically about this incident, he might as well be. OBJ is "dramatic.'' And injured. And expensive. And somebody around here needs to give voice as to whether it's all worth it.

Tank Lawrence, to his credit, just did so.

