FRISCO - We know the Dallas Cowboys have engaged in at least informal talks on the subject of signing NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

And now we know the Cowboys coaching staff has done the same, with Mike McCarthy offering an “excellent” scouting report on OBJ.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy told us on Monday here inside The Star. “I know, from Ben McAdoo and Joe Whitt, all the guys I’ve worked with between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, everybody has nothing but great things to say about him.

“I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years.”

McAdoo is a close associate of McCarthy’s who spent 2021 on the Dallas staff after having coached OBJ with the Giants. Whitt is a top defensive assistant who worked in Cleveland when Beckham was there.

The Cowboys have OBJ “on their radar” and the two-time All-Pro is now including Dallas on his "place to call home'' destination wish list as he finishes his knee rehab, with the possibility of medical clearance coming this week.

McCarthy was careful to note that “we really love our receiver group,” and as 6-2 Dallas comes out of the bye and preps for Sunday at Green Bay with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup atop the depth chart, there is truth to that.

But that “love” didn’t preclude Dallas from exploring high-profile receiver trades before last Tuesday’s deadline.

“I think those are conversations for the future,” said McCarthy, “but right now we’re focused on our guys.”

Actually, though, the OBJ “future” is closing in on being about “now.” And the buzz about the subject is now happening both outside and inside The Star.

