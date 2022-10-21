Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr. New Team? Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Wants to Know

Cowboys ex Dez Bryant wants to know about Odell Beckham Jr.'s future. Rams? Chiefs? Bills?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr.'s future? Inquiring minds - including the mind of Dez Bryant - want to know.

OBJ this week offered a cryptic and emoji-filled response to Dez after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver asking his fellow wideout fraternity buddy on Twitter if he is going to sign with either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Responded Beckham: 

OBJ also responded to a funny interpretation of his tweet ...

Beckham is of course a free agent as he is rehabbing from knee surgery.The word is he is planning to be healthy possibly by late November, at which point he would certainly be a boost to a contending team, as was the case last year when he helped the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jerry kraft
Play

Cowboys Jerry Jones Reveals Truth on 'Don't F*** With Me!' Argument with Patriots' Robert Kraft

"In this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste," Jerry Jones says in review of the Cowboys owner's conflict with Patriots boss Robert Kraft.

By Mike Fisher
burns brown panthers
Play

Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson. Next up: Panthers defensive linemen - and any Cowboys trade interest?

By Mike Fisher
ezekiel elliott 221
Play

Cowboys vs. Lions: Ezekiel Elliott and Which Team Will 'Play Out of Their Minds'?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has seen sustained success against the Detroit Lions during his career.

By Zach Dimmitt

He is presently not making it sound like he loves L.A. as he is asserting that the Rams haven't made him a contract offer, despite claims from coach Sean McVay that "I love Odell ... We have constant dialogue. ... We've got a little bit of time. But I love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me." 

Meanwhile, the Bills, led by Von Miller, are making noise about OBJ's move to Buffalo to be part of that Josh Allen-led offense being a "done deal.'' And now Dez has shoved Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs into the picture as well.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

jerry kraft
News

Cowboys Jerry Jones Reveals Truth on 'Don't F*** With Me!' Argument with Patriots' Robert Kraft

By Mike Fisher
burns brown panthers
News

Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen

By Mike Fisher
ezekiel elliott 221
News

Cowboys vs. Lions: Ezekiel Elliott and Which Team Will 'Play Out of Their Minds'?

By Zach Dimmitt
gesicki schultz
News

Cowboys Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Or Wait on Healthy Dalton Schultz?

By Adam Schultz
dak lions
News

Dak's Back: Rust, Emotion & Unrealistic Expectations For Prescott as Cowboys QB?

By Richie Whitt
34141F7B-98CD-4670-9CEE-339434AFA41F
News

Cowboys Rookie Lineman: Surgery, OUT for Season

By Cowboys Country Staff
338CF0BD-D73B-4BDA-BB29-532FBF8F589B
News

Kylie Jenner & Dak Prescott Together as Teammates?! Cowboys QB In Kardashian Biz

By Mike Fisher
micah dak
News

Micah Parsons Challenges Dak Prescott: 'This is Our Show!' Cowboys Practice Report & Injury Update - PHOTOS

By Logan MacDonald