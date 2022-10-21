Odell Beckham Jr. New Team? Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Wants to Know

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr.'s future? Inquiring minds - including the mind of Dez Bryant - want to know.

OBJ this week offered a cryptic and emoji-filled response to Dez after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver asking his fellow wideout fraternity buddy on Twitter if he is going to sign with either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Responded Beckham:

OBJ also responded to a funny interpretation of his tweet ...

Beckham is of course a free agent as he is rehabbing from knee surgery.The word is he is planning to be healthy possibly by late November, at which point he would certainly be a boost to a contending team, as was the case last year when he helped the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl.

He is presently not making it sound like he loves L.A. as he is asserting that the Rams haven't made him a contract offer, despite claims from coach Sean McVay that "I love Odell ... We have constant dialogue. ... We've got a little bit of time. But I love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me."

Meanwhile, the Bills, led by Von Miller, are making noise about OBJ's move to Buffalo to be part of that Josh Allen-led offense being a "done deal.'' And now Dez has shoved Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs into the picture as well.

