Cowboys Free Agency: Cedrick Wilson Signs With Miami Dolphins

Cedrick Wilson? What's he got to do with this? Plenty.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones was not trying to insult Amari Cooper when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and the cap crunch.

Jones used a hand motion to note that he "holds them (Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence) up here in what we think of them.''

But then Jones dropped an Easter egg into the conversation.

“It’s too early for me to address that yet,'' Jones said of what the team might do with Cooper's contract. "We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that in terms of ... we’ve obviously been so fortunate to have those three great receivers on our roster, and obviously that’s hard to keep doing under a salary cap. Certainly, Ced (Wilson) did a really nice job for us.''

Cedrick Wilson? What's he got to do with this?

Cedrick Wilson Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson

For a moment there, plenty.

But in this Monday afternoon moment, none.

If you understand the game of "Translating the Joneses,'' you have every reason to believe that the reason Stephen's mind took him from "Amari to Cedrick'' is because that literal concept is etched somewhere into a plan ...

That chance is gone now, however, as Cooper has been salary-dumped to Cleveland in a trade and any desire to re-commit to Wilson - who is coming off a $2 million salary but who is also a free agent - has been trumped by the Miami Dolphins giving him a three-year deal on Monday.

As Stephen noted of Wilson's status before the signing, "He’s up. There’s some moving parts to that that we’ll have to continue to massage as we move forward.”

Moving parts. ... indeed.

Wilson experienced a breakout year in 2021 due to Michael Gallup's injury. He jumped up to the third receiver role behind Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six TDs. His versatility and professionalism was valued.

Amari Cooper, Simi Fehoko Cedrick Wilson

The moving parts here also include Gallup, who as a free agent signed back up with Dallas but now faces months rehabbing after a knee injury ... and another free-agent wideout in Malik Turner ... and the NFL Draft and affordable free agency.

Stephen Jones was thinking of re-signing Cedrick Wilson and elevating him up the wideout pecking order in Dallas. But "thinking'' isn't "doing.'' The Dolphins just did the "doing.''

