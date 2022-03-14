Dallas Cowboys 'Next Amari Cooper'? 5 Top NFL Draft Targets

We know the Cowboys have done a great deal of research on receivers in this draft. In fact, we can pinpoint five names ...

FRISCO - We can't make a final judgment on what the Dallas Cowboys are doing with their receivers room right now because ...

It's March.

The free-agency opening decision to spent $62.5 million on rehabbing Michael Gallup? What if the actual number isn't really "$62.5 million''?

The reliance on CeeDee Lamb to being the No. 1 receiver in the Dak Prescott-led offense going forward? Isn't that a natural progression for a first-round Pro Bowler?

The salary-dump decision to trade Amari Cooper to free up $16 million in cap space? So controversial that our columnist Richie Whitt suggests it might be owner Jerry Jones' worst-ever trade ... unless Dallas, in escaping Cooper's $20 million salary, somehow fills the gap.

"Fills the gap''? How?

Garrett Wilson of Ohio State is speedy and acrobatic.

Treylon Burks of Arkansas is, at 6-2 and 225 pounds, a possible Deebo/Cordarrelle-like NFL weapon.

USC wide receiver Drake London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games - oh, and he's 6-5.

Chris Olave, also of Ohio State, has deep-ball speed and big-time separation ability.

There are more guys: George Pickens of Georgia, maybe in Round 2? The shifty Skye Moore of Western Michigan also maybe in Round 2? Roll the futures dice on Jameson Williams of Alabama, who is going to enter the NFL with an injury issue?

The point is, a March "disaster'' doesn't have to remain that way in September. So, regarding Cooper, Gallup and Lamb, we prefer to "let the cake bake'' before finalizing our judgment.

