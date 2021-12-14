Cowboys LISTEN: Can Micah Win Defensive Player of the Year?

Earlier in the season, there was an argument that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be the Defensive Player of the Year after recording seven interceptions in his first six games. Now, his teammate is making an even stronger case.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is shattering records and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He has all but wrapped up the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but he's building a case to be the best defensive player - period.

Parsons' 17 tackles for loss ranks second in the NFL behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. He's also recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks and forced three fumbles.

He still has a ways to go to warrant consideration for the DPOY behind the Rams' Aaron Donald, Browns' Myles Garrett and Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt, but Parsons is consistently making strides and opening up a seat for himself at the table.

If he continues on this torrid pace for the final month of the season, he could become a dark horse candidate for the award.

Regardless of whether he wins it this year or not, Parsons is on track to become a Cowboys legend.

