    December 14, 2021
    Cowboys LISTEN: Can Rookie Micah Parsons Win Defensive Player of the Year?

    Locked On: Victory Monday - Cowboys beat Washington, 27-20
    Earlier in the season, there was an argument that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be the Defensive Player of the Year after recording seven interceptions in his first six games. Now, his teammate is making an even stronger case.

    Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is shattering records and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He has all but wrapped up the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but he's building a case to be the best defensive player - period.

    Parsons' 17 tackles for loss ranks second in the NFL behind San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. He's also recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks and forced three fumbles.

    He still has a ways to go to warrant consideration for the DPOY behind the Rams' Aaron Donald, Browns' Myles Garrett and Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt, but Parsons is consistently making strides and opening up a seat for himself at the table.

    If he continues on this torrid pace for the final month of the season, he could become a dark horse candidate for the award.

    Cowboys - Micah WFT
    Cowboys LISTEN: Can Micah Win Defensive Player of the Year?

    Locked On: Victory Monday - Cowboys beat Washington, 27-20

    16 minutes ago
    Cowboys Climb Power Rankings: Can Dak Get it Right?

    After Sunday's win, Dallas is at No. 7.

    25 minutes ago
    Peterson Reveals ‘Dream’ to Sign With Cowboys

    “My dreams were to be a Cowboy … Still got time on the table because I still got some tread still left on the tires.” - Patrick Peterson

    2 hours ago

    Regardless of whether he wins it this year or not, Parsons is on track to become a Cowboys legend.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the Week 14 win over the WFT. 

    They debate what's wrong with the offense, Gregory's return and if Parsons really is the Defensive Player of the Year!

    Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

