Cowboys Climb Power Rankings: Can Dak Get it Right?

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are in control of the NFC East Division with a strong chance to win their first title since 2018. The Dallas defense is terrifying opponents with the likes of Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, and DeMarcus Lawrence. As the playoffs inch closer, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense look to return to their early-season dominance.

In Dallas’ all-important 27-20 survival win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Prescott's 58.8 rating is his second-lowest since early 2018.

“Some of the things are just simple decision-making by me,” Prescott assured. “And I’ll clean those up... As long as we’re heading on a winning track, and heading into the tournament, we’ll get it right.”

Around the NFL, with only four games left for every team in the 17-game marathon, zero teams have secured a playoff spot. There are only five teams completely eliminated from playoff contention. The Arizona Cardinals could have clinched with a win on Monday Night Football, but instead the the L.A. Rams beat the NFC-leading Cardinals 30-23.

Week 14 proved to be another exciting dose of football with big blowouts and close thrillers that caused some movement in the the league's power structure. Where do the Cowboys stack up in Sports Illustrated's Week 15 Power Rankings? After Sunday's win, Dallas is at No. 7.

Finally, a team breaks away from the NFC log jam and starts asserting itself. While Dallas is imperfect and Dak Prescott seems to be experimenting a bit and rediscovering his comfort zone in the pocket, their roster offensively is miles deep with playmakers. Defensively, this newfound potency is such an incredible lift for Mike McCarthy, who should have hired Dan Quinn the moment the Falcons let him go in season last year.

The Cowboys have +710 odds to win the NFC conference. First, Prescott must clean up the root of his struggles and grab another division win on the road against the New York Giants this Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.