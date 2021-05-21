QB Brett Hundley Update: How Was His Dallas Cowboys Visit?

‘I believe in Brett Hundley,’ Mike McCarthy said a few years ago. Now comes another chance to believe

FRISCO - "I believe in Brett Hundley,'' coach Mike McCarthy said a few years ago, when both were in Green Bay.

Now, with McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys in need of a QB to serve as the No. 2 guy behind star Dak Prescott, is it time for McCarthy to believe again?

Hundley visited The Star on Friday for a workout but came and left without a deal being done, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboys will have the ankle-surgery-rehabbing Prescott on the field next week here at The Star as their offseason program marches on. But the team lacks any combination of talent and experience behind him.

Could Hundley, 27, change that?

McCarthy presumably supervised the free-agency visit from Hundley, and while there is no contract yet, maybe the Cowboys will settle in on the former Packers (and Cardinals) backup to be their No. 2 guy.

Vet backup Jeff Driskel recently visited The Star, but the two sides did not strike a deal. Driskel has signed with the Houston Texans. Meanwhile. ... Robert Griffin III this week "liked'' our series of tweets suggesting that he merits Dallas consideration.

Is Hundley “better” than Driskel? Is Hundley better than Griffin?

Hundley certainly has experience in McCarthy’s offense. A 2015 fifth-round Green Bay pick, Hundley spent four years with the Packers working behind Aaron Rodgers.

Hundley, a 6-3, 226-pound UCLA product, has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.

Dak’s present backups are Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on the roster. The Cowboys also included ex-Ohio State starter J.T. Barrett and Illinois State’s Brady Davis at last week’s rookie minicamp, but they were here as practice arms.

Dallas needs more than that. … and the search continues.

