FRISCO - Tyron Smith big day isn't until this Sunday. Randy Gregory's big day is still three Sundays away. But on Thursday here at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys issued a pair of updates that fit into the "slated-to-go'' category.

On the All-Pro left tackle Smith, who has missed the last two games due to a neck issue, coach Mike McCarthy said, "I like the work he accomplished yesterday in practice. He's slated to go today and we'll see what that brings us."

That's not yet "slated to go'' for Sunday's noon Week 4 game at AT & T Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. But it does suggest progress for Smith and a hint of help for Dallas' "Duct Tape & Glue'' offensive line. He's scheduled to do some 11-on-11 stuff on Thursday with the hope that he'll take back his spot at left tackle, with Brandon Knight likely moving ahead of Terence Steele to play right tackle in the place of IR'ed La'el Collins.

On Gregory, the Cowboys' erstwhile defensive end who has spent the better part of his career battling through NFL suspensions on the way to wellness, he's been cleared by the league to begin practice following the team's Week 6 game. He's in the building now, but that ruling allows him eligibility to be put back on the practice field immediately following Dallas' home game against Arizona on Monday, Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Randy Gregory New Cowboys Contract - The 200,000 Reasons Why

"He's making progress,'' McCarthy said of Gregory. "He looks good ... everybody feels good about his conditioning.''

Dallas could use pass-rush help; the Cowboys boast NFL sack leader Aldon Smith with four but are coming up short elsewhere. That can come eventually from Randy Gregory.

READ MORE: Cowboys Get Good News On Smith, But OL Still In Flux

READ MORE: Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

Dallas could also use healthy bodies in the offensive line, and Tyron Smith is one of the best answers there isin football. And that help cannot come soon enough.