Cowboys Get Good News On Smith, But OL Still In Flux

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered massive injury setbacks since before the start of the regular season on both sides of the ball. The offensive line, however, has arguably been the most affected so far.

Luckily for the Cowboys, things took a step in a positive direction on Wednesday.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith, who has missed the last two weeks with a neck issue, practiced for the first time since his injury.

While his physical contact is still 'limited', Smith has progressed to the point where the Cowboys are confident that he will return at some point during the Cowboys upcoming three-game homestand, in which they will face the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

There is a possibility that Smith could return as early as the first matchup of the homestand against the Browns, which would be ideal considering the Cleveland pass rush boasts one of the most pairings in the today's NFL with Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.

On the other side of the line at right tackle, the news is not so good, however.

La'el Collins, who has yet to play a down for the Cowboys this season, might just have to sit out until 2021.

According to a report from Jane Slater of NFL Network and NFL.com, Collins could be on his way to season-ending surgery, though neither Collins nor the Cowboys are ready to take that drastic of a step just yet.

“If it was Week 10 and the team was 0-8 it would be something they would explore,” a source told Slater. “But, we are still hoping it’s manageable.”

With Collins' season still in doubt, and Terence Steele struggling when on the field at right tackle, the Cowboys made a move yesterday to help fill that gap, signing veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills to the practice squad on Tuesday, with a move to the 53-man roster seemingly just a matter of time.

Mills has started 84 of 90 career games since his rookie season in 2013. Mills spent two years, before playing four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he started every game from 2016-2018 and spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, where his season ended due to injury.