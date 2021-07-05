Richard Sherman Linked To Cowboys In Weirdest Way Yet

Richard Sherman being added to the coaching staff? Who came up with this ridiculous Cowboys concept?

FRISCO - The national media is linking Richard Sherman to the Dallas Cowboys in the worst way.

And why I say "worst way,'' I mean it.

The latest goofiness? A national media story that suggests Dallas is going to sign Sherman as a "player/coach.'' From USA Today:

"Might loquacious free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, who played for (Dallas defensive coordinator Dan) Quinn in Seattle, latch on with the Cowboys after expressing a desire to continue his career with a contender ... and maybe in a place where he could serve as a player-coach given his experience in this scheme? Don't rule it out.''

Do we need to cover the possibility of Dallas getting to training camp in Oxnard and realizing that the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sherman can help a cornerback group featuring Trevon Diggs (coming off his rookie season) and then wide-open competition elsewhere with Cowboys vets Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis working to hold off rookies like Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright? Sure. And we do that even as the Cowboys themselves are hinting to us to not waste too much time on it.

“Well, the one thing we talk about all the time, we’re always looking, we’re always looking to upgrade and to add,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast when asked specifically about Sherman. “There’s no question there, but …”

Ah. You just knew there’d be a “but” …

“But,” McCarthy continued, “the salary cap, what’s in front of us, too is something that we’re very focused on, too. The 11 draft picks was by design. … to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development.

“So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the back end. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

It would’ve been easier to just say “no.”

While everything could change with just one training camp injury, Sherman, by the way, seems to understand what McCarthy is so subtlety saying.

“You know, at 33, it doesn’t matter what you put on tape,” Sherman explained in an April interview with ESPN. “It’s like, ‘Father Time is undefeated, we’re going to go with the young guy.”

That, indeed, is exactly what "it’s like.'' The Cowboys have no plans at this time to sign Richard Sherman to play cornerback. All the national headlines aside, they are essentially telling us that. And Richard Sherman being added to the coaching staff? I'd be too embarrassed to actually request that the Cowboys even address that ridiculous concept.

