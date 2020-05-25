CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Everybody involved in the Jamal Adams sign-or-trade story - Adams' circle, the New York Jets, the media and, at least peripherally, the Dallas Cowboys - is trying to be creative.

And that - "creativity'' misunderstood - is how the name of Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup found itself tossed into public discussion.

In asking Cowboys officials about their interest level in attempting to trade for the Jets' disgruntled safety Adams ("not yet'' is sort of the official statement), I also asked what they knew about Gallup's name being in play.

Answer: They have "no idea'' what I'm talking about - and why should they, inasmuch as Gallup as part of an Adams trade was completely the creation of Twitter.

Long-time NFL writer Gary Myers was among the first to bring to light the latest Jets/Adams conflict, and in following up on that story, he speculated on Twitter about what it might take to get a deal done.

Myers suggested the Jets might take a first-round pick plus Gallup. He was simply spitballing, and acknowledged exactly that ... but this morphed quickly into a "Gallup trade story.''

But there is no "Gallup trade story.''

The Jets want a first- and a third-round pick, as first explained here. In my surveying of thoughts and teams, no club is likely willing to pay that price. (Not to mention the rich new contract, though there is a Cowboys' angle there that could change a dynamic.) That doesn't mean teams aren't interested in Adams should his relationship with the Jets continue to fizzle; if the Cowboys or any other team is truly "not interested'' in a 24-year-old All-Pro safety, they should be permanently quarantined from their office. (Meaning, "fired.'')

But as I wrote on Friday, the Cowboys have not spoken to the Jets. (It's only the Jets having spoken to Adams - and that talk did not go well.) And if and when the Cowboys do speak to the Jets ... which ought to be an inevitability ... any notion of swapping Gallup won't be Dallas'.

The Cowboys think Gallup is an emerging star, coming off a 2019 in which he recorded 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns and now primed to be sandwiched between Pro Bowler Amari Cooper and first-round rookie CeeDee Lamb. Dallas believes it can have the best receiving trio in the league. If they ever plan on trying to make their defense better by making a bid on Jamal Adams, it'll be their intention to do so along a different path that this false-rumor one.

