Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is joined by Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in getting a DNP for the day's workout.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) is the standout name on the Monday injury list as the NFL tries to stuff an actual game between Sunday and Thursday, when the team plays again at Tennessee.

And the Titans know the feeling, as their star running back Derrick Henry (hip) is one of a whopping 11 players who get a DNP for the day's workout.

Additionally for Dallas, Leighton Vander Esch (neck) did not participate in the day’s walkthrough practice; he is unlikely to play on Thursday. Rookie defensive end Sam Williams (concussion), coming off last week's car crash, was limited. Right guard Zack Martin (knee) is noted but was a full participant.

The Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Titans continue this current late-season practice approach.

The Titans can not have their playoff chances rise or fall with a potential loss to the Cowboys. Tennessee is looking ahead to its Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will unofficially be the AFC South championship.

Resting Henry, arguably one of the league's best players and the NFL's second-leading rusher this season (1,429), would be a smart move for the Titans in order to dodge a potential injury to their star player.

In Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans, he finished with 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, but never exited the game due to a known injury.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is acutely aware of the talents of "King Henry,'' who at 6-3 and 247 has earned McCarthy's tag of "unique.''

But also unique: The Titans have already lost five in a row headed into the Dallas game. ... and yet they can afford another "L" to their record for the time being before Week 18.

The Cowboys (11-4) and Titans (7-8) kick off from Nissan Stadium on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CT. ... with the first-time Pro Bowler Pollard (who should be fine) and Dallas having everything to play for. ... and Henry pretty much nothing at all.

