Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Dallas Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit

"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Tony Romo has lived it.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles? He's lived it.

Dak Prescott "versus'' - for lack of a better word - Cooper Rush? He's lived his version of it.

"Like all things in the NFL, each week, we'll re-write the story next week,'' Romo tells CowboysSI.com in the above exclusive Video Visit.

Romo, for almost a decade-and-a-half a centerpiece star for the Cowboys, has himself experienced a so-called "quarterback controversy,'' most notably in 2016 when his injury created a path for Prescott to explode onto the scene, the rookie QB helping the Cowboys win 11 straight games.

Maybe that's why Romo, 42 and now the top analyst at CBS Sports, seems rather open-minded when it comes to the idea of evaluating who's who in the Dallas QB room.

"I think Cooper Rush (this year with four games and four wins) has played exceptionally well; you don't start your career 5-0 without being a really good quarterback,'' Romo told us. "He's good under duress. He's accurate. He looks people off. He's good under pressure. That's all a positive. And they're winning - and at the end of the day, that's what it's about, trying to win football games.

"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Romo said. "We know what Dak is - an incredible quarterback.''

(Prescott will not play tonight in Philly but is hoping to continue his ramp-up from thumb surgery with a chance to get his spot back next week.)

Romo is working the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon on CBS, a clash that is about as big as they come. But he will surely sneak a peek at Sunday night's Dallas at Philly as well.

"Absolutely,'' he said, acknowledging the importance of the NFC East showdown. "Philly is incredibly, Dallas is playing incredibly well, and yeah, you are seeing two of the best teams in the league this week.''

Again, check out the above Video Visit for more from Tony Romo and CowboysSI.com.

