Troy Aikman BREAKING: Cowboys Legend Leaving FOX for ESPN?

Troy Aikman BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys Legend Leaving FOX for ESPN?

Aikman recently confirmed to CowboysSI.com that he was considering a move ...

FRISCO - Troy Aikman has never been a hotter property in the broadcasting world, and the flirtations and the offers - reportedly now coming from ESPN and "Monday Night Football'' - prove it.

Aikman recently confirmed to CowboysSI.com that he was considering a move to Amazon to work "Thursday Night Football'' - and that he could try to remain at FOX while doing so. But now comes a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that notes that Aikman, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback who has now been FOX's top analyst for 20 years, is in negotiations to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football.”

Aikman’s deal with ESPN is apparently not done just yet. But if and when it is, Aikman's representatives are sure to try to negotiate a deal that at least matches the salary of fellow former Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who has a reported 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS.

The ESPN move would likely end the idea of working for two networks, and would surely end the long-standing partnership with play-by-play man Joe Buck.

ESPN has struggled for years to create a "star-quality'' broadcast booth, and an Aikman move there would give the network that - and would obviously end the existing team. 

Aikman's play-by-play partner at ESPN? The network obviously has a wealth of talent featuring many who'd love the job, but it is worth noting that Amazon's vision was all about Al Michaels joining Aikman to form a “dream team” in the booth.

But if ESPN steals Aikman from FOX? Half the dream is set.

