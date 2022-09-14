VIDEO: Micah Parsons on TV - Why'd Dallas Cowboys Star 'Skip' Bayless'?

FRISCO - Micah Parsons last month agreed to sign on with Fox Sports to join Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe for a weekly spot on FS1’s “Undisputed.''

And yet on Tuesday of this week, the Dallas Cowboys defensive stud was nowhere to be found.

Micah "Skipped'' Bayless.

Why?

First, to the whining Bayless, "The Human Hemorrhoid'' who in our 32-year-old personal experience damages so many of the people, places and things he touches.

"We had equipment installed in Micah’s home in the Dallas area, and when we made the big, grand announcement he immediately tweeted about how excited he was to join us,'' Bayless whimpered. "Then yesterday came and all day we couldn’t reach Micah. Then, as it got to be evening, we couldn’t even reach any of his people.''

There is factual truth in there. “Blessings! Excited to start this journey!” Parsons tweeted at the time of the agreement.

Our response at the time was that the second-year NFL player was making an awful mistake in aligning himself with the cockroach-like Bayless. And now that he's gone AWOL, even Bayless' partner Shannon Sharpe is stooping low, saying he wishes Parsons had a "little more class.''

Parsons is not "gone'' in any way otherwise; he was on Twitter on Tuesday, and in his "save-us,'' Micah'' role, he'll be here at The Star for practice on Wednesday - at which point CowboysSI.com will ask him about the absence.

Bayless, in a rare moment of reason, said Micah's missing the show "led us to believe maybe he was just crushed by the opening night loss, which is highly possible.''

That is indeed viable; losing 19-3 to the Bucs, and losing fellow team leader Dak Prescott, was surely devastating. But our personal wish, unlikely as it might be? That Micah Parsons woke up to what he was getting into, a volunteer trudge into a cesspool that would give him money and notoriety he does not need.

And as we note in the Fish Report video above (and here on YouTube with much more Cowboys) regarding the "lack of class'' of breaking a commitment: If you unknowingly marry Lucifer, you certainly have our permission, immediately following the wedding, to file for Divorce from the Devil.

