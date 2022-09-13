Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Offense: No TDs, NFL’s Worst

The 2021 Cowboys had by many measures the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season.
FRISCO - The “assumed fact” as “Monday Night Football” approached for the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos was that Russell Wilson being traded to the Mile High City would mean a Denver avalanche of touchdowns. … and a last-place finish for a hapless Seahawks team.

But well before Seattle's upset win ... by halftime, something else unfolded that has a Dallas Cowboys tone to it - something beyond the present hopelessness plaguing some fans of 0-1 Dallas.

That "something'': By halftime, both the Seahawks and Broncos had scored TDs … leaving Dallas with the dubious distinction of being the only one of the 31 NFL teams to fail to score a touchdown in the opening week of the season.

In this NFL world, teams are largely targeting being able to score 30 points per game - which of course is 10 times more than “hapless” (for one Sunday, anyway) Dallas was able to produce in a 19-3 Week 1 home loss to Tampa Bay.

The reality of how Dallas’ defense played? Tom Brady’s Bucs struggled to score its lone TD … and if a Bucs opponent accomplishes that, said Bucs opponent simply must win.

The 2021 Cowboys had by many measures the No. 1 offense in the NFL last season. This embarrassing first game of the season - even before QB Dak Prescott exited for what became hand/thumb surgery and now a possible one- to two-month absence - looked like nothing carried over. 

The 0-1 Cowboys are nevertheless confident - or are at least faking it.

Said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan: "I think we're going to get better as a football team - No question. We believe in this team. ... (Week 1 was) unacceptable, but I have complete confidence that this team's going to put it together."

An important next step: For the Cowboys to actually accomplish something that justifies that confidence.

