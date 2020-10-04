SI.com
WATCH: Beckham & Lamb Exchange Spectacular TDs In Browns At Cowboys

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. has always been "the enemy'' to the Dallas Cowboys due to his explosive seasons starring for the NFC East division rival New York Giants.

But the truth is, Beckham Jr. and his family are Texas and Louisiana folks, and ... he looked forward to putting on a show today. He did just that on the Cleveland Browns' first possession here Sunday at AT&T Stadium with a 37-yard touchdown pass from his former college teammate, Jarvis Landry on a receiver-reverse pass, giving the Browns a 7-0 lead.

“All of my family grew up in Texas so they are all huge Cowboy fans,'' Beckham said on Thursday as he and his Cleveland Browns prepared for Sunday's Week 4 visit to AT&T Stadium. "I do not have any animosity, hate or rivalry with them.”

Beckham's rankings in the NFL coming in had him as the No. 59 guy in receptions and the No. 59 guy in yardage - hardly the sort of numbers expected from one of the flashiest and talented pass-catchers of his era.

But he fixed all of that on one play.

Not to be outdone, the Cowboys answered on their second possession with their own bit of fireworks, QB Dak Prescott getting the protection to find rookie CeeDee Lamb being guarded by a safety ... for a 43-yard TD - the first score of Lamb's NFL career.

Maybe - though the Cleveland offense has been effective by leaning on a grind-it-out style led by running back Nick Chubb - some of that changes this week against a Dallas defense that has been vulnerable to the big play.

This Browns got to 2-1 by being grind it out. The Cowboys have been slinging it around and are 1-2. AT&T Stadium, Beckham said, is "amazing. It's an incredible environment, a beautiful place. I'm always excited to play there.''

The excitement - for Beckham and Lamb - is just beginning.

