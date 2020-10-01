SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Ball Security? More Than 'Cuss & Pray’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - After the Dallas Cowboys' miraculous Week 2 win over Atlanta that was low-lighted in part by Dallas' four first-quarter fumbles, coach Mike McCarthy was asked for his thoughts at the time and in reflection.

"No, I have never seen anything like that,'' McCarthy said, jokingly adding in his conversation with 105.3 The Fan, "I said some bad words and I prayed.''

Ah, if only "cussing and praying'' worked.

The Cowboys enter a Week 4 visit from Cleveland with but a 1-2 record for, among other reasons, ball-security sloppiness. They had the dropsies in a Week 1 loss at the Rams, Against Atlanta, all those fumbles had to be overcome. In a Week 3 loss at Seattle, Dallas was responsible for two interceptions a mishandled kickoff return and the sure-handed Ezekiel Elliott's hat trick of three dropped passes.

Include the fact that Dallas' "aggressiveness'' has meant 3-of-7 on fourth-down conversion tries - a "turnover'' of a sort - and you begin to realize why there is so much pressure on this offense to score 40 points every week, and so much field-position pressure on this defense to even survive.

This can be a "we'' thing. As QB Dak Prescott said after the resilience shown in the 40-39 win over the Falcons, "We put ourselves as players in a hole by not taking care of the ball, so we had to go out there and just stay at it - stay believing in the game plan, stay believing in one another.''

READ MORE: Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Jerry Rip Dak In Romo Comparison?

This can be an individual thing. Elliott dropped those passes on Sunday vs. the Seahawks - the first time with multiple drops in the same game in his NFL career - and seems acutely bothered by that, and what a difference those might've made in what became a 38-31 loss.

"I've just got to focus, lock in and catch the football,'' Zeke said.

This can also be a coaching thing. After the Atlanta fumble-itis game, the very next Cowboys practice here inside The Star features staffers wearing boxing gloves in a drill in which they punched as Dallas ball-carriers.

There are certain things the Cowboys do very well when the football isn't bouncing around freely. They are tied for the NFL lead with 18 plays of 20-or-more yards. With Prescott at the helm, they have the most passing yards (1,118) in the NFL. With rookie CeeDee Lamb in the lead, they have the most yards after the catch (510) in the NFL this season.

They produce points at a rate of almost anybody, yards more than anybody (No. 1 at 490.7 per) and they even do in a "fast-and-vast'' way that statistically buried last year's high-scoring Cowboys (Dallas is averaging 76.7 offensive plays per game this season, up 10 from 2019).

But ... in turnover ratio? At minus-4, Dallas is the third-poorest club in the NFL. 

"Turnovers,'' McCarthy said this week, "are something you can control.''

That non-control of ball-control is why they're 1-2.

And some of it has been delivered in such a bizarre fashion that it's easy to imagine why Elliott and company see the overall problem as fixable.

“I don’t think we’re frustrated,'' Zeke said. "It’s early in the season. We have a lot of football left. I don’t think there is any reason to panic. I think we just have to keep getting better week-in and week-out. It’s important this week. We got to get back on track.”

Ball security may be the most important issue of all for the Dallas Cowboys to work on. To cuss about. To pray about.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Earl Thomas Watch: Texans 'On Hold,' Cowboys Jerry 'On Top Of It'

Earl Thomas Watch: The Houston Texans Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

by

Gabmoe1

Did Cowboys Jerry Rip Dak In Romo Comparison?

The Problem With Trashing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones For Saying Something That Rips Dak Prescott In Comparison To Tony Romo? Jerry Never Said It

Mike Fisher

by

Mmcclary

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Cowboys Give Another Firm Answer

Is It Earl Thomas Time Yet? Despite Dallas' Struggling Secondary, The Cowboys Brass Gives Another Firm Answer

Mike Fisher

by

*Stingray77

Cowboys Get Good News On Smith, But OL Still In Flux

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Is Still Trying To Get Healthy, But Took One Step Closer To That On Wednesday

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Rookie Roundup: Lamb's 1000-Yard Pace, New Contributions, Diggs' Development

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is is on pace for a 1,000-yard season

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

Dallas Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue' Problem

Mike Fisher

by

Bigdawgedade

Cowboys Watch As Texans Bow Out Of Earl Thomas Chase

The Dallas Cowboys Watch As The Houston Texans Bow Out Of Earl Thomas Chase

Mike Fisher

Still 'Must Watch': Cowboys In SI NFL Power Rankings

It's hard to get the sour taste of defeat off the palate, isn't it? SI's NFL Power Rankings, we're afraid, will not help, Dallas Cowboys fans

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Watch As Texans Close In On Earl Thomas

Dallas Cowboys Watch As Houston Texans Close In On Signing 7-Time Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas

Mike Fisher

by

TomLaundry

'Glue & Duct Tape': Does Cowboys La'el Collins Need Surgery?

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Is Being Held Together By 'Glue And Duct Tape,' A Source Tells Us, As The Team Says It's Possible La'el Collins Is Facing Surgery

Mike Fisher