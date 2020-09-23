SI.com
WATCH: Touching Moment - Cowboys Dak Prescott and Falcons Hurst

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - While the Dallas Cowboys celebrated Sunday's incredible comeback 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst scanned and searched the AT&T Stadium field for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. 

In a moving postgame moment, Hurst expressed his gratitude for Prescott and how he has opened up about mental health and suicide prevention in the wake of the death of Dak's older brother, Jace.

“Hey, I got a lot of respect for what you did and came out and talked about,” Hurst said in a video shared by the Falcons on Twitter. “Me and my mom have a foundation about suicide prevention. I respect the hell out of you for talking about it, man.”

Prescott, the NFC Player of the week, suggested he and Hurst "collab one day" on the important, bigger-than-football subject. 

Watch the full exchange in the video above. 

Hurst revealed in February that he attempted suicide in 2016. The third-year NFL player's foundation is called the Hayden Hurst Family Foundation. Hurst and his mother started it two years ago, with the objective to “raise awareness of mental health issues in children and adolescents by funding mental health services and programs through donations and fundraising events.”

In early September, Prescott revealed his battle with depression during COVID and following Jace's suicide. 

“Being a leader is about being genuine and being real,” Prescott said then. “If I wouldn't have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn't have realized my friends and a lot more people go through them and that they are as common as they are."

Hurst became a "huge" fan of Prescott and supported the quarterback throughout criticism from TV's Skip Bayless, who inanely disapproved of Prescott's comments. 

WATCH: Fish On His 30 Years Of Knowing The Villain Skip Bayless

"To be totally honest with you, when I saw what Skip Bayless said, it just really upset me," Hurst told ESPN. "Dak had the courage to come out and talk about that and how it affected his family, how it affected him. Those comments (from Bayless), I thought, were just disgusting." 

Happily, the powerful honesty of Prescott and Hurst, shown in this moment, trumps the foolishness of some critics.

