Cowboys GAME DAY: Can Dallas Finally Beat Belichick?

The Dallas Cowboys look to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the New England Patriots and future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

Dallas, which is rolling on offense (three-straight games over 200 yards rushing) and keeping pace on defense, is talking Super Bowl. But first, the Cowboys must beat Belichick for the first time in 30 years (1991 in his first year with Cleveland Browns.)

Rookie Quarterback Mac Jones and the 2-3 Patriots rallied for a win over the Houston Texans in Week 5, and their other victory was against the New York Jets in Week 2. Leaders of the NFC East, the 4-1 Cowboys' loss came on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week one.

It's a matchup of the Cowboys' No. 2 in the NFL offense vs. the Patriots' No. 5 defense.

Buckle up.

FUN FACT: Quarterback Dak Prescott has totaled 22 passing touchdowns over his last 10 games, compared to the Patriots' 17 passing touchdowns as a team over the last 21 games.

INJURY REPORT: For the Cowboys, the following did not practice on Thursday: DE Dorrance Armstrong (Ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (Ankle), S Damontae Kazee (Hip).

The following players were limited in practice on Thursday: RB Ezekiel Elliott (Ribs), DE Randy Gregory (Knee), T Tyron Smith (Neck).

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys 4-1, New England Patriots 2-3

ODDS: The Cowboys are 3-point favorites on FanDuel. The over/under is 50.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: Dallas is 5-0 (unbeaten) against the spread this season.

GAME TIME: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: The always-quotable Belicheck as he prepares for the Cowboys offense:

“I think (Kellen) Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced. It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme.''