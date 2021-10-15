Belichick Raves About Cowboys’ Kellen

“I think (Kellen) Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced. … It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme,” Belichick says.

FRISCO - You never quite know if a Bill Belichick press conference is about dispensing information about a coming foe … or about blowing sunshine about the skirt of said foe.

But I think as it regards Kellen Moore, we know which is which.

“I think (Kellen) Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced,'' said Belichick as he prepares his New England Patriots for this Sunday's NFL Week 6 visit from the Dallas Cowboys. "It’s not just the players. It’s the scheme.''

Sunshine? Sure. Deserved? You bet.

Moore is "in his bag,'' as star quarterback Dak Prescott has put it, and of course Prescott is the co-holder of that bag. In last Sunday’s 44-20 blowout of the New York Giants, Moore and Prescott, working together as they truly do, helped the Dallas offense as it amassed 515 total yards with a balanced attack of 314 passing yards and 201 yards on the ground.

Dallas has two productive tight ends. Two talented wideout options in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Two productive running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. And an offensive line that sources tell CowboysSI.com will feature Tyron Smith, despite a Thursday injury scare.

So it is "the players.''

But it's also Moore's ability to oversee it all.

Moore is just in his third year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, and he is just a 33-year-old coach. Having played on the same team with Prescott helps their relationship; being a football savant helps even more.

So far this year, Moore finally has the Dallas offense revved up, as through five weeks, the Cowboys rank No. 2 in the league in both yards per game (439.6) and points per game (34.0). It's obviously a big part of why Dallas is 4-1 and now looking for a fifth straight win.

Moore, at this rate, isn't long for Dallas. He has gained the attention of all as a potential NFL head coach in 2022. And he's gained the attention of Bill Belichick ... right now.

