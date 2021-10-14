LISTEN: Can Cowboys Beat Belichick For First Time In 30 Years?

Locked On Cowboys: How will Bill Belichick try to stop the Cowboys?

It's been more than 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys beat Bill Belichick. The lone win the franchise earned against the future Hall-of-Fame coach came in his first year with the Cleveland Browns back in 1991.

Since then Belichick's gotten the better of the Cowboys, winning his final meeting against them as the Browns' head coach and the last five in his time with the New England Patriots. The Cowboys have struggled against the Pats, but they have yet to face them in the post-Brady era. Instead of Tom Brady, Dak Prescott will go head-to-head with rookie Mac Jones.

Jones has led the Patriots to a 2-3 record, including a fourth-quarter comeback last weekend against the Houston Texans.

Jones has arguably had the most success as a rookie quarterback in large part to Belichick's coaching and placing him in the right situations. The Patriots are looked at as a trap opponent for every team on their schedule because Belichick can scheme like no other coach in the NFL.

Belichick will have his hands full this week as the Cowboys have been dangerous in every facet of the game on both sides of the ball, but he's going to be able to push the right buttons out of his players to get the best possible outcome with the limited talent on his roster.

If the Cowboys want to win, they need to out-talent the Patriots and ensure no scheme can derail them.

