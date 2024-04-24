2024 Cowboys Draft: Best Options for Dallas at Pick 56?
The 2024 NFL Draft is just one day away, and the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to make their selections. With the 56th overall pick, they have a chance to address key needs on their roster. Let’s dive into the options they might consider:
Offensive Lineman: Priority One in Round One
The Cowboys’ offensive line has been a cornerstone of their success over the years. However, injuries, free agency losses, and age have taken a toll, making it crucial for Dallas to bolster this unit. In the first round, they’ll likely be hunting for offensive linemen who can protect their star quarterback and open up running lanes for their backs. So that leads us to the second round:
Running Back: The Second Biggest Need
While the offensive line is a priority, the Cowboys also need to address their running back situation. With Tony Pollard's departure to Tennessee, Dallas lacks a true starting running back. They’ll certainly be eyeing a running back early in the draft.
In the history of the NFL draft, the latest that the first running back selected in a draft was Bishop Sankey, who went at pick 54 in 2014. Given this precedent, it’s unlikely that Dallas will be the first team to select a running back since they are selecting at pick 56. They will have to hope that the runner that they prefer falls to them. Here are three potential names to look for:
RELATED: Adam Schefter Predicts Cowboys Second Round Pick
1. Texas's Jonathan Brooks: A powerful runner with excellent vision and above-average speed, Brooks could be a steal in the second round. His ability to break tackles and gain tough yards is second to none. He would have been out of the conversation at pick 56 if it weren't for his season-ending knee injury this season at Texas.
2. Florida State's Trey Benson: Benson is a powerful inside runner who routinely breaks through arm tackles. He is the type of player that Dallas was missing last year.
3. Tennessee's Jaylen Wright: Wright possesses elite breakaway speed and elusiveness. If he’s still on the board at pick 56, the Cowboys would be wise to consider him.
Dallas will likely prioritize offensive linemen early but keep an eye out for these talented running backs in the second round.