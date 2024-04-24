Adam Schefter Predicts Cowboys Second Round Pick
The Cowboys running back room is thin. Last year's leading back Tony Pollard exited in free agency to the Titans signing a three-year, $24 million contract.
The team recently signed lightly used veteran back Royce Freeman, a six-year veteran who was the Rams last year and has been with four different teams in his career. Rico Dowdle is the only Cowboys back on the roster with significant playing time. Other backs on the roster include Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor, and Hunter Luepke.
Adding Freeman, who has only 471 career rush attempts, makes him the most experienced back on the Cowboys roster.
Draft eligible tailback talent is light this year. In most mock drafts, no running backs are predicted to be selected in the first round.
Schefter's Prediction: Running Back
In his recent draft notes, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter predicts that the Cowboys will use one of their top 100 picks on what will likely be the Cowboys starting 2024 running back, hinting that Jonathan Brooks from Texas will fall to the Cowboys at the 56th selection.
Schefter wrote, "it would be a surprise if Brooks made it past Dallas' turn at No. 56."
Jonathan Brooks Intel
Brooks was one of the top backs in the nation, but torn his right ACL last November. He was likely a first round selection if that injury had not occurred. The injury dropped his draft status and is expected to push him into the second round.
Brooks had December 1, 2023 surgery on what was described as a clean ACL tear. Doctors advised that they expected he would be fully recovered in nine months. Brooks rehabilitation is progressing nicely and he is already running. He is expected to be ready for training camp.
Despite a shortened season, Brooks still had over 1000 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns. He also showed off his explosiveness with both a 67 yards rushing TD and a 73 yard passing TD.
Brooks did not participate in the NFL Combine or the Texas pro day.
2023 statistics
- Sophomore
- 6' 0", 207 lbs
- Birthplace: Hallettsville, TX
- 187 rushing carries
- 1,139 rushing yards
- 6.1 average yards per carry
- 10 touchdowns
- 67 yards longest rush
- 25 receptions
- 286 receiving yards
- 11.4 average yards per catch
- 1 touchdown
- 73 yards longest catch
The Cowboys have shown a successful approach by capitalizing on players who dropped in the draft due to injury or other concerns. It would a big win if Brooks is available when the Cowboys come on the board for pick 56.
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 87
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 216
Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 244