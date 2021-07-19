Cowboys Moves: Best of NFL Offseason

The Cowboys have made many moves this offseason. Which ones are primed to get them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018? – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

The Dallas Cowboys have basically kept their offense from 2020 intact. They get quarterback Dak Prescott back, their offensive line is healthy, and their starting tight end Blake Jarwin returns from injury, too. But there were also needed changes made - some of them earning from us “the best” designations.

The majority of changes the Cowboys have made come from the defensive side of the ball. And rightfully so. The 2020 Cowboys defense was historically bad.

They ranked 28th in the league in points allowed per game with 29.6, 31st in rushing yards allowed per game with 158.8, and they were tied for 31st in touchdowns allowed per game with 3.6.

The Cowboys’ focus this offseason had to be improving the defense. They appear to have addressed just that in free agency and in the draft. But was it enough? Let’s discuss!

