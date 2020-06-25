Blitzcast: Who Loves The Cowboys More? Dak Or Jamal?

FRISCO - Hey Dallas Cowboys, who loves ya, baby?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show, Dak FINALLY signed! Kind of… The saga will continue until July 15 as Dak signs his franchise tender but still remains unsigned long-term. What does this mean moving forward for Dak and the Cowboys?

More accolades to a man who seems to win humanitarian awards on a daily basis, Travis Frederick, and discussion about NFL rookie starting QB projections for Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow from our friends over at NFL Network. (And from us.)

How bad does New York Jets star safety and local talent Jamal Adams want to be a member of his boyhood fave Dallas Cowboys? Just ask him. He’ll tell you. But should Cowboys fans really want him? And at what price? Our answer might surprise you.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

We hope you enjoy the show!