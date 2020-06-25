CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Blitzcast: Who Loves The Cowboys More? Dak Or Jamal?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Hey Dallas Cowboys, who loves ya, baby?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

blitzcast

On today's show, Dak FINALLY signed! Kind of… The saga will continue until July 15 as Dak signs his franchise tender but still remains unsigned long-term. What does this mean moving forward for Dak and the Cowboys?

More accolades to a man who seems to win humanitarian awards on a daily basis, Travis Frederick, and discussion about NFL rookie starting QB projections for Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow from our friends over at NFL Network. (And from us.)

How bad does New York Jets star safety and local talent Jamal Adams want to be a member of his boyhood fave Dallas Cowboys? Just ask him. He’ll tell you. But should Cowboys fans really want him? And at what price? Our answer might surprise you.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

We hope you enjoy the show!

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Problem With 'Cowboys Perfect Pair' At Receiver

The Problem With Reporting That The Dallas 'Cowboys Have A Perfect Pair' At Receiver? Somebody Is Getting Left Out

Mike Fisher

by

CCASH12

Jamal Adams Trade Would be 'Tipping Point' For Cowboys, Niners & More

As San Francisco's Pursuit of Unhappy Jets Star Jamal Adams "Picks Up Steam,'' The Jets Star Is Positioned as a 'Tipping Point' For The Dallas Cowboys and other NFC Contenders

Mike Fisher

NFL Cancels Cowboys Vs. Steelers Hall of Fame Game in Canton

NFL Cancels Dallas Cowboys Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Ezekiel Elliott Voices COVID-19 Concerns In NFL

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Details COVID-19 Concerns - For Himself And For The Entire NFL

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Dak Prescott: Fantasy Football Dream Or Roll Of The Dice?

Should Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott be drafted before Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson? Is He 'Fantasy QB 3'?

BriAmaranthus

Chiefs Plan For Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

The Kansas City Chiefs Have A Plan For Dallas Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton: 'Turn Him Into A Legend'

Mike Fisher

Watch: Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Escapes Da Bears

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had a close encounter with a mother bear and her cub, while he was riding a scooter.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Top Betting Favorite In Jamal Adams Trade

The Odds Against Blockbuster Deals in the NFL are Always High. But, Just In Case ... The Dallas Cowboys Are The Top Betting Favorite In A Jamal Adams Trade

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Where Does Dak Prescott's Supporting Cowboys Cast Rank In NFL?

How does Dak Prescott and his supporting cast fare against the rest of the league? Could the Dallas Cowboys really be top-five?

BriAmaranthus

by

WareD94

Sports In 2020: 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Sports In 2020: The NFL, NBA And the Rest Are Not In Charge. COVID-19 Is In Charge. So ... 'Shut It Down, Let's Go Home'

Richie Whitt