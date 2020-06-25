Jamal Adams Trade Would Be 'Tipping Point' For Cowboys, Niners & More

FRISCO - There is no change in Jamal Adams' view; he has requested a trade away from the New York Jets, with a source close to the situation telling CowboysSI.com that the DFW native's preferred destination is the Dallas Cowboys.

"He wants to be traded to the Cowboys,'' the source said.

But there might be a chance when it comes to the pursuit of the All-Pro safety. SI affiliate All49ers is reporting that the concept of Adams to San Francisco is "picking up steam." And the report serves as a reminder that should the Jets continue to mishandle their relationship with the 24-year-old star, with a trade becoming a real option for them, Adams' destination could serve as a tipping point for power among contenders in the NFC and maybe in the entire NFL.

The Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens are betting favorites to land Adams via trade, per Sportsline. The way they ask the question and the way they stack 'em up ...

If Jamal Adams is traded by the Jets, which team will he be playing for Week 1 of the 2020 season?

Cowboys +250

Ravens +350

Texans +500

Seahawks +600

49ers +750

Eagles +800

Browns +1000

Dolphins +1200

Chiefs +1500

Bucs +1800

Consider the Cowboys or Seahawks or Niners or Eagles or Bucs ... and note that a handful of other teams in the NFC also have contending rosters ... and then ponder whether the five targeted clubs would boast the conference's best roster with Adams in the middle of it.

Obviously, what is really in the middle of all of this at the present time is the "if.'' (We detail here the No. 1 reason the Jets do not wish to deal Adams to the Cowboys.) But as we've also detailed: Last October the Cowboys made an offer here. Adams, eligible for a contract extension, feels betrayed by the Jets. Privately, as CowboysSI.com reported on May 23, Adams might be willing to give Dallas a "hometown discount'' in the form of a delay on the extension or a lower price than otherwise wished for.

Oh, and that "$20 million APY story''? The Adams camp insists it is manufactured. ... by somebody.

"Those words never came out of (Adams') mouth,'' a source said.

Meanwhile, Adams - who played at Hebron High School, just a few miles away from The Star - is spending his offseason here in DFW. ...and telling a hometown fan, "I'm tryin', bro!'' when asked about Adams-to-Dallas.

Adams would slide right into a safety spot in Dallas and become the best defensive player on this roster. But he'd do the same thing in San Francisco. ... and anywhere else he lands, should he be traded. That's enough to make rumors about "Jamal Adams to Team X'' worthy of discussion for all the other teams in the NFC alphabet, including the Cowboys.