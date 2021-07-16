Cowboys Want Rookie Micah Parsons to Start - But When and Where?

"This is where I wanted to go. I wanted to be in blue."

That sentence Micah Parsons said moments after he was taken with the 10th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys last April made him an early fan favorite.

He may not have been the popular choice amongst Cowboys fans before the draft as many fans were hoping Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II would become a Cowboy, but he is an incredibly talented linebacker that should make the team better.

Surtain II was an obvious fit because he filled a big need at corner and he had all the tools to be a Pro Bowler in the league, but the Broncos selected him one spot ahead of the Cowboys at 9. Instead, the team chose Parsons despite having two prolific linebackers already in tow: Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

On this episode of "Locked On Cowboys," Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool glance over at Parsons, Smith and Vander Esch as they ponder how the three will co-exist with each other and what the futures for Smith and Vander Esch look like in the last year of their contracts.

Plus, the pair also look at how Dan Quinn is going to scheme the defense and compare it to Rod Marinelli's defense.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

