Cowboys Blitzcast: QB Dalton & No Taste, No Smell, No Offense?

FRISCO - Does this stale Dallas Cowboys offense to Mike or Kellen? Can QB Andy Dalton - who presently has lost his sense of taste and smell - add some flavor?

Dalton is back at the helm for Week 11 as the Cowboys visit the Vikings. Will we see the standard 2020 Cowboys offense we’re used to seeing or will we see the new Cowboys we saw against Pittsburgh? And who is responsible for that offense? What happened to the things Mike McCarthy promised us this past off-season?

Dalton, of course, suffered a concussion three weeks ago while taking over for Dak Prescott and then contracted the coronavirus, which kept him out even longer. Dalton told reporters Thursday it’s been a “crazy three weeks.”

“It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better,” he said of COVID-19. “By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.”

But still lingering ... Dalton's lack of his full senses.

Joked Andy: “I can eat really healthy right now and it doesn’t matter, because I can’t taste it.”

