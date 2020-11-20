SI.com
Cowboys Blitzcast: QB Dalton & No Taste, No Smell, No Offense?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Does this stale Dallas Cowboys offense to Mike or Kellen? Can QB Andy Dalton - who presently has lost his sense of taste and smell - add some flavor?

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts LIVE from Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

Dalton is back at the helm for Week 11 as the Cowboys visit the Vikings. Will we see the standard 2020 Cowboys offense we’re used to seeing or will we see the new Cowboys we saw against Pittsburgh? And who is responsible for that offense? What happened to the things Mike McCarthy promised us this past off-season?

Dalton, of course, suffered a concussion three weeks ago while taking over for Dak Prescott and then contracted the coronavirus, which kept him out even longer. Dalton told reporters Thursday it’s been a “crazy three weeks.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

READ MORE: Cowboys Power Rankings, Dalton Vs. Vikings

“It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better,” he said of COVID-19. “By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.”

But still lingering ... Dalton's lack of his full senses.

Joked Andy: “I can eat really healthy right now and it doesn’t matter, because I can’t taste it.”

Please join us LIVE each Thursday night starting at 7pm for sports talk and all the Stonebriar Cocktails from our private Blitzcast Bar. Join the show LIVE, on Facebook, YouTube, or Periscope, or listen at CowboysSI.com orTheBlitzcast.com!

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @ColbySapp, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL. Special thanks to CowboysSI.com as well as Stonebriar Country Club for making this episode possible.

