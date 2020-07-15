Cowboys Blitzcast: It's D-Day For Dak

FRISCO - Change is in the air. In Washington. In Kansas City. And, as it relates to the contractual fate of Dak Prescott, maybe in Dallas.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show, Colby Sapp subs in for BigRed and helps IndyCarTim break down the $500 mil contract extension for the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and how that might affect Dak and his desired long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys - with 3 p.m. CT Wednesday as the deadline to do so. We’ll also compare it to the top 10 richest sports contracts in history.

We then discuss a national article that ranks Dak Prescott against all 14 opposing quarterbacks of the Cowboys this season. Does he get the respect he deserves nationally? (Read here for the latest on whether he and the Cowboys are now getting phone calls from one another.)

And finally, as the Washington football team contemplate a name change, what are some examples of good and bad replacement? It's the death of a Dallas rivalry, kinda ... We’ll have a little fun with this one to close the show.





