Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Distraction & Division' & 'The New Normal'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - "Distraction and Division'' and "The New Normal'' - what does it all mean for the fate of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show ...

-We breakdown the “new normal” for NFL teams and their training camp procedures as we welcome coach Mike McCarthy and his staff back to The Star. (See our scoop on the fascinating McCarthy-led team meeting on social injustice here.)

-Then, stories of division and distractions from Tank Lawrence (see here) surprise everyone but may lend some explanations to the team’s pitiful performance last season.

-ESPN ranked all 32 teams’ off-season moves and we’ll examine where the Cowboys fall on that list, as well as the rest of the NFC East and top 5 teams on the list.

-Changes: We already miss Travis Frederick and we’ll see what he’s doing here in DFW post-retirement as well as discuss the goals of the newest member of “The 88 Club.''

