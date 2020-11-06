FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are playing "Musical Chairs'' at QB ... but may be making progress on D.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by Drunk Sports and DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

We're from the patio at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco ... Please join us each Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. for sports talk and all the Stonebriar Cocktails from our private Blitzcast Bar. Join the show LIVE, on Facebook, YouTube, or Periscope, or listen at CowboysSI.com!

The loss at the Eagles game went about like we thought it would, with bad quarterback play on both sides of the ball but with the Eagles’ defense holding a little longer than the Dallas D, resulting in a win for Philadelphia. But this thing was a lot closer than it should’ve been.

But now comes a different Pennsylvania Problem: The undefeated Steelers. ...

READ MORE: Source: Cowboys First-Team Reps All Going to One QB

READ MORE: Zeke Watch: How Much Is Cowboys RB Practicing? (Not Much)

We’ll discuss the revolving door at quarterback for the Cowboys as Cooper Rush is back in town. But why? Familiarity? Do any of these guys really have a future in the NFL or with the Cowboys? Will Andy Dalton ever play another snap for the Cowboys?

We then preview the Cowboys/Steelers matchup for Week 9. Then to close the show, we offer yet another "plus" part of the Blitzcast, where we entertain news and happenings from other sports and teams around the country. We hope you enjoy!

Special thanks to CowboysSI.com as well as Stonebriar Country Club for making this episode possible. Please continue the conversation on Twitter, and feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.