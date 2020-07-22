CowboyMaven
Cowboys Blitzcast: Preseason is Gone But The Rookies Are Here

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The NFL preseason is going down ... but the Dallas Cowboys rookies are coming up.

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL!

On today's show ...

*We discuss the cancelation of all preseason games by the NFL to appease the NFLPA in this Coronavirus culture. Will this be a permanent death of the NFL preseason?

*Players report to team camps this week, regardless of the fact that the NFL and NFLPA are in the process of hammering out all issues and details for the season. ... But it’s a move in the right direction.

*The Jets and Giants will be playing in front of even fewer fans than normal up at MetLife Stadium this season, as the Governor of New Jersey declines to make an exception to his public health order for them.

*The Cowboys show four rookies on the NFC East All-Rookie defensive team; who are they and is this even legit?

*Cowboys players are named on the College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot, and one former Cowboy is honored by his home state - who and why?

*And finally, while a former Cowboy announces his retirement after 11 seasons, a former star receiver announces his retirement again for the third time since September.

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate it if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review.

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can't wait to hear from you, and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

