Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Cowboys Camp: CB Preview - Kelvin Joseph Time?

Locked On Cowboys: Training Camp Preview - Cornerbacks
Author:
Publish date:

The cornerbacks for the Dallas Cowboys were arguably the position group that struggled the most in 2020. There's plenty of blame to go around when your pass defense coughs up 3,600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

In terms of rushing, the team gave up the second-most yards in the league, which led them to the drafting of linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round.

The yards allowed by the secondary actually ranked 22nd in the league, but it's a slightly misleading statistic.

Per Pro Football Focus, The defense allowed the second-worst passer rating in the NFL with targets of 10 yards or more.

This led to some personnel changes, including the departure of four-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie and the drafting of Colorado rookie Kelvin Joseph.

Joseph, the 44th overall pick in April's draft, is expected to get significant playing time opposite Trevon Diggs, a promising second-year corner who showed flashes of brilliant potential amidst a general sea of despair in 2020.

READ MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Better Than Rodgers & Texans' Deshaun? Here's Why

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the cornerbacks for the Cowboys entering training camp. 

Marcus and Landon also look at the potential ascent Diggs can make from his rookie season to Year 2 and predict who will win the slot cornerback job between veterans Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Dak Ready to 'Unleash Himself' at Cowboys Camp

KELVIN J
Podcasts

Cowboys Camp: CB Preview - Kelvin Joseph Time?

cole-beasley-michael-irvin-scaled
News

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Irvin Blasts Cowboys, Responds to Cole Beasley on COVID Issue

micah shades
News

Cowboys Camp: 'Dirty Dozen'? No - But How Many Rookies Make Roster?

greg lamb micah
News

Who Would Cowboys Protect For NFL Expansion Draft?

mcc aldon
Podcasts

Cowboys Moves: Best of NFL Offseason

Fish with Tank Lawrence after the win over the Giants
News

Cowboys Camp Injury Update: 3 Starters Out on Day 1?

dak deshaun aaron
News

Cowboys QB Dak Better Than Rodgers & Deshaun? Here's Why

parsons mom
News

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas