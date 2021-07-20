Cowboys Camp: CB Preview - Kelvin Joseph Time?

The cornerbacks for the Dallas Cowboys were arguably the position group that struggled the most in 2020. There's plenty of blame to go around when your pass defense coughs up 3,600 yards and 34 touchdowns.

In terms of rushing, the team gave up the second-most yards in the league, which led them to the drafting of linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round.

The yards allowed by the secondary actually ranked 22nd in the league, but it's a slightly misleading statistic.

Per Pro Football Focus, The defense allowed the second-worst passer rating in the NFL with targets of 10 yards or more.

This led to some personnel changes, including the departure of four-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie and the drafting of Colorado rookie Kelvin Joseph.

Joseph, the 44th overall pick in April's draft, is expected to get significant playing time opposite Trevon Diggs, a promising second-year corner who showed flashes of brilliant potential amidst a general sea of despair in 2020.

READ MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Better Than Rodgers & Texans' Deshaun? Here's Why

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool preview the cornerbacks for the Cowboys entering training camp.

Marcus and Landon also look at the potential ascent Diggs can make from his rookie season to Year 2 and predict who will win the slot cornerback job between veterans Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Dak Ready to 'Unleash Himself' at Cowboys Camp