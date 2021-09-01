LISTEN: Did "Hard Knocks" Stars Make Cowboys Roster?

Last night's "Hard Knocks" episode documented the week leading up to the Dallas Cowboys preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Throughout the first three episodes, the show has given viewers the chance to get to know some of the Cowboys a little bit better, even those who might not catch the first eye.

Offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón's story is one of the most unique amongst players entering the league. As part of the International Player Pathway Program by way of Monterey, Mexico, Alarcón can practice with the team without counting towards the team's 53-man roster or the 16-man practice squad. This means he will remain with the Cowboys and practice with the team, eligible to come up to the 53-man roster at any point during the season.

Another international player, outside linebacker Azur Kamara by way of Ivory Coast, has been on the roster bubble since the beginning of training camp. Luckily, the team felt that the flashes he showed during camp were enough to keep him as part of the initial 53-man roster.

The other "Hard Knocks" celebrity, running back JaQuan Hardy, was not as lucky. Despite getting more playing time during the past two weeks, including nine carries for 26 yards against the Jaguars, Hardy was placed on waivers Tuesday. If he goes unclaimed, Hardy has a great chance to join the practice squad considering the team's thin depth at running back.

READ MORE: Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4: Dead 'Boys Walking

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool recap the fourth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

They discuss Hardy's performance vs. Jacksonville and quarterback Dak Prescott returning to practice.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

CONTINUE READING: Jerry Jones Reveals Prescott Update After Full Practices