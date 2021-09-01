September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4: Dead 'Boys Walking

The HBO docuseries' penultimate episode focuses on heat, COVID and Cowboys who are no longer Cowboys
Author:

Hard Knocks? Tuesday night's episode of the HBO docuseries might as well have been called Dead 'Boys Walking.

Between players complaining about the heat, a brief COVID scare at The Star and the finale of a winless preseason, the penultimate episode featured Dallas Cowboys that ... are now former Dallas Cowboys.

The show - as it does every Summer - latched onto long-shot players with interesting back stories. But as of Tuesday, the travails of running back JaQuan Hardy, offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón and quarterback Ben DiNucci are merely fuzzy footnotes as they were released as part of the team's cutdown to its final 53-man roster.

The show also spotlighted rookie Micah Parsons, who we now know is a physical specimen consumed with mental board games. After losing at chess earlier in the series, the linebacker exacted some revenge by embarrassing Leighton Vander Esch in the old-school game of Connect 4.

Quarterback Dak Prescott got his weekly cameo, of course. This time - despite his new $160 million contract - he was attempting to invent a new tailgate game involving an end-zone pylon.

Says Prescott, "It'll be the new cornhole ... $15 to make, sell it for $40 ... we'll all be millionaires."

The episode was borderline blah. Players hate heat. Coaches hate virtual meetings. Cowboys aren't comedians.

(Truth be told, we'd all rather spend an hour watching the mesmerizing drone tour of The Star headquarters and listening to the entertaining Ezekiel Elliott's freestyle analysis on the sideline.)

It wasn't a total shutout for the feel-good narratives, however, as linebacker Azur Kamara from the Ivory Coast took his West African family shopping in plush Frisco and then messed around and made the final roster. 

No image description

hard knocks jerry
Play

Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4: Dead 'Boys Walking

The HBO docuseries' penultimate episode focuses on heat, COVID and Cowboys who are no longer Cowboys

Dallas-eyeing-Cam-Newton-as-Dak-Prescott-backup-after-release-from-Patriots-1024x574
Play

LISTEN: Can 'Cowboys Cam' Come To Dallas?

Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys Begin Roster Cuts + Cam Newton Talk!

USATSI_13262083_168388359_lowres
Play

Jerry Jones Reveals Prescott Update After Full Practices

The Cowboys owner says the quarterback now has no limitations

The lingering question from the episode: Will Alarcón's vocal, enthusiastic mother still be as rabid of a Cowboys fan now that her son is an ex-Cowboy?

Oh yeah, and owner Jerry Jones really, Really, REALLY loves him some Whataburger.

"I like it untouched," Jones said. "I don't care if it's been sitting out for an hour and half."

READ MORE: Cowboys finalize 53-man roster

Good news: While the Cowboys are making their record third appearance on Hard Knocks, 19 teams - including their three NFC East brethren - have yet to be featured.

Bad news: The Cowboys have never made the playoffs in a year in which they starred, going a combined 14-18 in 2002 and 2008. In fact, no team on Hard Knocks has ever gone on to play in the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Like 30 other NFL teams, Cowboys kicking tires on Cam Newton

In 2002, the Cowboys' series was highlighted by Emmitt Smith's imminent pursuit of the NFL's all-time rushing record, the travails of troubled quarterback Quincy Carter and head coach Dave Campo, who sang karaoke, took his players to San Antonio's Sea World and made his entire team punch a time clock.

In 2008, the show followed the storylines of a new stadium being built in Arlington, receiver Terrell Owens, newcomer Pacman Jones, a rookie named Martellus Bennett rolling his eyes at the coaching of assistant John Garrett and the decline of former first-round draft pick Bobby Carpenter, who offensive players derisively referred to as "Barbie Carpenter" and a "punk ass bitch."

This Summer's five-episode series continues each Tuesday, climaxing two days before the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

hard knocks jerry
News

Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Episode 4: Dead 'Boys Walking

Dallas-eyeing-Cam-Newton-as-Dak-Prescott-backup-after-release-from-Patriots-1024x574
Podcasts

LISTEN: Can 'Cowboys Cam' Come To Dallas?

USATSI_13262083_168388359_lowres
News

Jerry Jones Reveals Prescott Update After Full Practices

star in frisco HQ
News

Cowboys Reach 53-Man Roster; All The Names: NFL Tracker

Cam-Newton-Dallas-Cowboys
News

Cowboys 'Looking' at Signing Cut QB Cam (But Are They, Really?)

cow jags att
News

Cowboys Cut 2 QBs; Problems Behind Dak Prescott?

amari gallup
News

Cowboys Contract Clock: Ticking on Gallup vs. Amari

9c75cc73cbc04ce681d4398b5c8e7d01
Podcasts

LISTEN: What to Expect From Cowboys Rookie DBs?