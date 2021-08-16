LISTEN: Cowboys Winners & Losers & Keanu Neal

Locked On Cowboys: Winners and Losers From The Cowboys Second Preseason Game

Dallas Cowboys defender Keanu Neal is spending his first season in the Lone Star State after five seasons playing with the Atlanta Falcons.

He's also spending his first season primarily as a linebacker instead of a safety.

It's a change of scenery that will hopefully help Neal extend his career further, but it's not every day you see a former first-round pick change positions.

While Neal's hard-hitting identity as a safety translates well to a linebacker, he still has to go through some changes to how he processes the game.

Another interesting wrinkle to this story is his familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who drafted Neal and likely played a big role in bringing him to Dallas.

Quinn knows Neal's capabilities and believes that he can be a part of the team's deep linebacker corps behind Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

Neal's talents at the linebacker position are already coming out on the football field. During Friday's preseason contest against the Arizona Cardinals, Neal forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter.

He's only played in 19 snaps this preseason, but Neal is already making a mark at his new position and thriving.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the second preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys and reveal their biggest winners and losers.

They talk about the performances from new linebacker Neal, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong, and offensive lineman Connor Williams.

The two end the show discussing the injury updates for quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

