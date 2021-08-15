QB Dak Prescott MRI Results? 'All Good,' Says Dallas Cowboys Source

“He is really coming along well,” Stephen Jones says. “He feels really good about where he is. He’s putting some real heat on the ball now.''

FRISCO - Dak Prescott has been, as he says, "go-go-go'' in every aspect of his rehab from 2020 season-ending ankle surgery, so it makes sense - especially when the Dallas Cowboys QB anticipates good health news - to "go-go-go'' again.

Prescott was originally going to undergo an MRI on Monday before possibly taking the field for an evening practice here at The Star in Frisco. But instead, the Pro Bowl QB, who engaged in a Friday pregame throwing exercise at Arizona that left all involved even more encouraged about the health of his once-sore shoulder, good his MRI results on Saturday.

And the results? "All good,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Next Saturday, Dallas plays a preseason home game in Arlington at AT&T Stadium and Prescott has expressed a desire to target that game as his debut following not only the muscle strain that popped up on July 28 at training camp in Oxnard, but also following his 2020 Week 5 season-ending ankle injury and surgery.

"He’s putting some real heat on the ball now,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan before the 19-16 exhibition loss at Arizona.

So practice early this week and maybe play against the Texans?

"Yeah, that's the plan," said Prescott a few days ago. "Obviously if everything keeps progressing the way it's been. I'm going to be optimistic about that. I'll keep doing the things that I need to do.

"We're being very cautious with it, though. Making sure that more importantly, I'm ready for the (NFL regular-) season opener."

Week 1 at Tampa Bay is the most important target of all. But there are benchmarks along the way. The MRI, a procedure he and the Cowboys viewed as simply a "check-up'' on his muscle strain in his back/shoulder, is one of those.

And Friday was a benchmark, too, as Prescott used teammates like Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott as receivers.

“He is really coming along well,” Jones said. “He feels really good about where he is. He’s putting some real heat on the ball now. He’s not throwing long yet, but we’ll obviously progress to that. We certainly haven’t ruled out seeing him in the preseason.”

