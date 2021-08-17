LISTEN: New Cowboys DB Malik Hooker Practices; What's His Ceiling?

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Malik Hooker last month, the team was excited about his experience and potential to add to a young secondary.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Hooker was still nursing some injuries and he began his Cowboys career on the sidelines -- until now.

During Monday's primetime practice at The Star in Frisco, Hooker was the center of arguably the highlight of the night with a Pick 6.

Hooker was able to catch the ricochet off wide receiver Brennan Eagles and run it back for what would have been nearly a 100-yard touchdown in a live game.

The play is a perfect metaphor for what Hooker's career has been so far.

He came into the league oozing potential, selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He showed off that potential early on in his rookie year with three interceptions in his first four NFL games.

Unfortunately, Hooker has spent just 35 games healthy in his first four seasons. Last season, a torn Achilles cost Hooker the rest of the season in Week 2.

His injury history is likely the biggest reason behind why the Colts chose to move on, and no team was willing to take a shot on him until the Cowboys called just after the start of training camp.

His injuries have been the story of his career so far, but if he can do what he did Monday night in a game that counts, he could be the difference-maker scouts assumed he would be coming out of college.

